ONLINE: Corey Mathew Hart

× Expand Corey Mathew Hart

press release: Now more than ever, it’s important for us to stay connected and support the musicians who bring us so much joy. Since it will be a little awhile until we can gather again, let’s share the gift of music together and look forward to better days ahead. JPAC is partnering with musicians, many located in the Southern Wisconsin area to celebrate their amazing talents from the comfort of our homes.

These will be streamed live on JPAC’s Facebook Page and we encourage viewers to donate to the artist’s virtual tip jar mentioned in each performance or support them by purchasing merchandise if you can. If you are unable to donate at this time, we completely understand and just want an opportunity to provide some joy and light in this very difficult time in the world. We will get through this together and JPAC will continue to Foster a Creative Community… just virtually for the time being. We greatly appreciate your support through this very difficult time. JPAC’s direct virtual tip jar can be found at PayPal.Me/JanesvillePAC.

Corey Mathew Hart: Friday, April 24, 7:00pm – 8:00pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/267750320896495/

From the time Corey Mathew Hart started singing at a young age, his voice has amazed audiences. “The human voice is such wonderfully complex instrument. So often, words can fail to portray the whole meaning or idea you are trying to get across, but in song you can convey more emotion and add more depth and dimension to the written word,” says Hart. And he does just that with a voice and songs that earned Hart two MAMAs (Madison Area Music Association awards) in 2011, one for best male vocalist and the other for best Folk/Americana album. Most recently, Corey won the Overture Rising Stars competition in 2014 and has been selected as a finalist in the 2015 NewSong songwriting competition. His latest project, Lost Lakes, is turning heads both locally and nationally. Corey is also the newest member of The Mascot Theory, who will be performing later this evening.