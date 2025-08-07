Corey Mathew Hart

Bridle Barn & Gardens, Mount Horeb 9736 Blue Valley Road, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572

media release: Bring your lawn chairs! DOORS OPEN AT 6:00PM -- Music at 7:00PM. Beverages will be available. (No carry-in, please.)

The Bridle Barn encourages donations of $15-$20 for our musical artists. Donate now or at the show!

Info

Bridle Barn & Gardens, Mount Horeb 9736 Blue Valley Road, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Music
Google Calendar - Corey Mathew Hart - 2025-08-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Corey Mathew Hart - 2025-08-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Corey Mathew Hart - 2025-08-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Corey Mathew Hart - 2025-08-07 19:00:00 ical