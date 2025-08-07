Corey Mathew Hart
Bridle Barn & Gardens, Mount Horeb 9736 Blue Valley Road, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
×
David Jackson
A close-up of Corey Mathew Hart.
Corey Mathew Hart
media release: Bring your lawn chairs! DOORS OPEN AT 6:00PM -- Music at 7:00PM. Beverages will be available. (No carry-in, please.)
The Bridle Barn encourages donations of $15-$20 for our musical artists. Donate now or at the show!
Info
Bridle Barn & Gardens, Mount Horeb 9736 Blue Valley Road, Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Music