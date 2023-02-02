× Expand Corey Mathew Hart

media release: From the time Corey Mathew Hart started singing at a young age, his voice has amazed audiences. “The human voice is such a wonderfully complex instrument. So often, words can fail to portray the whole meaning or idea you are trying to get across, but in song you can convey more emotion and add more depth and dimension to the written word,” says Hart. And he does just that with a voice and songs that earned Hart two MAMAs (Madison Area Music Association awards) in 2011, one for best male vocalist and the other for best Folk/Americana album. Most recently, Corey won the Overture Rising Stars competition in 2014 and has been selected as a finalist in the 2015 NewSong songwriting competition. In recent years, Hart has performed as a member of The Mascot Theory, as well as other Madison area musicians. His current band, Lost Lakes, is turning heads both locally and nationally. His latest single “Heaven Help Me” was released in November of 2022.