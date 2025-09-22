× Expand David Jackson A close-up of Corey Mathew Hart. Corey Mathew Hart

media release: Join us for a brand-new concert series this winter! Sip with the stalactites, underground in a Happy Hour like setting. Unwind where the music echoes through stone and time. Mingle in the glow of cave lights, and let the rhythm carry you through an unforgettable evening with live performances by local artists.

Whether you’re toasting with friends or savoring a moment below the surface, this happy hour brings a whole new meaning to cheers in the cave.