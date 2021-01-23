ONLINE: Corey Mathew Hart

× Expand Corey Mathew Hart

press release: This event is free. Donations appreciated.

From the time Corey Mathew Hart started singing at a young age, his voice has amazed audiences. “The human voice is such wonderfully complex instrument. So often, words can fail to portray the whole meaning or idea you are trying to get across, but in song you can convey more emotion and add more depth and dimension to the written word,” says Hart. And he does just that with a voice and songs that earned Hart two MAMAs (Madison Area Music Association awards) in 2011, one for best male vocalist and the other for best Folk/Americana album. Most recently, Corey won the Overture Rising Stars competition in 2014 and has been selected as a finalist in the 2015 NewSong songwriting competition. His latest project, Lost Lakes, is turning heads both locally and nationally.

Corey has performed at River Arts on Water multiple times as both a solo performer and as his duo group, Lost Lakes, with Paul Mitch.