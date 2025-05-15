Corey Mathew Hart, Trapper Schoepp, Jessica Mindrum

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Writer’s Block May 2025: A Songwriters in the Round

Presented by Slothtrop Music & The Bartell Theatre

An intimate evening of acoustic music in a listening room environment. Local, regional, national, and international songwriters will be featured in an all acoustic Nashville style Songwriters in the Round.

Corey Mathew Hart

Jessica Mindrum

Trapper Schoepp

