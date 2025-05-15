Corey Mathew Hart, Trapper Schoepp, Jessica Mindrum
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Writer’s Block May 2025: A Songwriters in the Round
Presented by Slothtrop Music & The Bartell Theatre
An intimate evening of acoustic music in a listening room environment. Local, regional, national, and international songwriters will be featured in an all acoustic Nashville style Songwriters in the Round.
Featuring
Corey Mathew Hart
Jessica Mindrum
Trapper Schoepp
Info
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Isthmus Picks
Music