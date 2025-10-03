Corey Waller & the Wicked Things, The Also-Rans

media release: This year's winner of 5 Midwest Country Music Org Awards, including Entertainer, Album, Song, Songwriter (Cory), and Female Vocalist (Emilee) of the Year, Cory Waller and the Wicked Things make their Madison area debut at Main St Music (102 W Main St, Brooklyn). Do not miss this opportunity to catch the hottest band in the Midwest at the top of their game!

Grown from the black dirt that Iowa is known for, Cory Waller and The Wicked Things are a band of hard-working friends, sons and daughters of farmers and small-town folks. The band has traversed the Midwest sharing their brand of black dirt country music; sometimes, the shows The Wicked Things play have more people than those of their hometowns. The band's namesake, Cory Waller, started playing music with bass player Ethridge Netz when they were in middle school and honed his country craft with lead electric guitar player Ronley King in dives and bars across Iowa in his 20s—joined by fierce vocalist and acoustic guitar player Emilee Johnson, and the backbone of the band, drummer Kaleb Ferry. They write music and perform for the people they grew up around...you!