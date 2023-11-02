Corey Wilkes, Quentin Biardeau, Justin Dillard & Etienne Ziemniak

media release: BlueStem Jazz presents The Bridge - Cancel Rescue Mission

Corey Wilkes - trumpet, electronics

Quentin Biardeau - tenor sax, synths

Justin Dillard - keys, vocals

Etienne Ziemniak - drums

Jazz at its peril, with its balancing acts and magic tricks, between the expanses that are crisscrossed and the depths that are explored. Music for surveyors and speleologists, no doubt, music for vulcanologists. Quentin Biardeau and Etienne Ziemniak on one side, Corey Wilkes and Justin Dillard on the other, have attended the best schools: those they have given themselves and where everything is allowed. As well as artist collectives that have taken over what used to be called "a scene": the TriCollectif in Orleans or the CapsulCollectif in Tours, the AACM in Chicago. They can be very respectful (they know their history, from Guillaume de Machaut to Ornette Coleman, and from nu soul to Malagasy Tsapiky), they can be very irreverent (they forbid themselves). They take malicious pleasure, following the trail of powder. Expect a few outbreaks..

The Bridge is supported by Ministère de la Culture, Sacem, Centre National de la Musique, Spedidam, Adami, Institut Français, Experimental Sound Studio & University of Chicago.

www.acrossthebridges.org

T﻿his event is BYOB.

