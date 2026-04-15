Cork 'n Bottle String Band

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Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

CBSB started out as a weekly Sunday afternoon bluegrass jam in the basement of the Cork ‘n Bottle Liquor store on East Johnson Street. Only one of the founding members had ever been in a band before. Those Sunday afternoons led to seven years of weekly, infamous, Wednesday night shows at (now defunct) Ken’s Bar on Butler Street. The band has never let music get in the way of a good time but, whoops, 30 years later they’ve become great musicians and are the grand champions of the Madison bluegrass scene; they’re celebrating the milestone at this show.

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harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Isthmus Picks
Music
608-444-4583
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