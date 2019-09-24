Cork 'n Bottle String Band

press release: Bluegrass is an American art form that grew out of the traditional music styles of the working class South, and resonated with music lovers across the world. Madison’s own Cork ‘n Bottle will bring songs and stories of bluegrass alive for audiences at eight Dane County public libraries. Renowned country music historian, Bill Malone, will discuss the sociological and cultural influences which informed bluegrass’ development for audiences at four Dane County public libraries.