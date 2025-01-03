Corky Siegel & Ernie Watts

media release: “Ernie Watts is one of the greatest living tenor saxophonists, at the top of his game.” Ian Patterson / All About Jazz

Two-time Grammy Award winner ERNIE WATTS is one of the most versatile and prolific saxophone players in music. CORKY SIEGEL “is a piano and harmonica virtuoso of remarkable invention and wit.” – Billboard Magazine He is a Chicago Blues Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement awarded artist that Downbeat Magazine calls: “A national treasure.”

Corky and Ernie met in India as part of Global Fusion, an international touring company comprised of music visionaries from every part of the globe. What happens when these two extraordinary friends come together in one intimate setting? Ernie says: “We’ll rearrange your chromosomes!”

This will be a special concert where Ernie and Corky will share short tidbits of their unique adventures. Ernie toured with The Rolling Stones for 3 months, was part of the Johnny Carson Tonight Show Band for 20 years, and recorded with everyone from Cannonball Adderly to Frank Zappa. Corky toured with George Carlin for 3 years, and was part of the epic blues/rock explosion that included Janis Joplin, Santana, Hendrix and others.