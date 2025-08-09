media release: Corky Siegel solo show: Sagacious songs and instrumentals from the trail blazing legend of Siegel-Schwall, Symphonic Blues, and Chamber Blues

“A piano and harmonica virtuoso of remarkable invention and wit” - BILLBOARD

Little known tidbits.

1965-1966: Corky and Jim Schwall were still in College and did not have any name recognition.

1965: Corky and his partner Jim Schwall began writing a musical with unknown playwrights Rado and Ragni. The play later became the musical HAIR. Some of the story is on the HAIR website.

1965: Corky and Jim got a weekly gig across the tracks. Surprise! The Chicago blues masters that they were just listening to on their record player, including Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, Little Walter, Buddy Guy, hopped on stage with them night after night to jam and take them under their wings.

1966: Howlin’ Wolf brought his whole family to the North side to hear Siegel-Schwall. He invited the band to go on the road. For their weeklong stay in New York City, Wolf would knock on Siegel’s door every morning and they would take long walks in the Village together.

1966: Corky and Jim produced Joni Mitchell’s demo tape that included her hit song Circle Game. The story is on Joni’s website.

1966: Some fan of the band approaches Corky; “I’d like your band to jam with my band.” “Who’s your band?” Inquires Corky. His band was the Chicago Symphony and the person was Meistro Seiji Ozawa. Thus began Corky’s 60 years of bringing blues and classical audiences together.

Corky Siegel first appeared on the American music scene in the early 1960's when his ability to provoke stirring emotions through his unique synergy of vocals, keyboards, and electrifying blues harmonica quickly established him as a contemporary among the leading artists of his generation. In the beginning, Siegel teamed with his friend and guitarist, Jim Schwall to form the Siegel-Schwall Band. They were signed overnight by Vanguard, and later RCA Wooden Nickel. During the 60's and early 70's the band drew capacity crowds to the most popular clubs and auditoriums while their recordings received world acclaim. - Chicago Tribune

From 1975 through the early 1980's Siegel toured more exclusively as a solo artist, and singer-songwriter, showcasing his engaging blend of pure virtuosity, mixed with tongue-in-cheek humor. As a solo artist he has performed internationally from the Grenoble Jazz Festival in France to Canada's Montreal Jazz Festival and also toured with comedic icons Bob Hope and George Carlin. During this period, Siegel released two critically acclaimed solo recordings that captured his sterling harmonica, dazzling piano chops, and satirical lyrics.

Also during this period he released his 2nd ground-breaking recording as guest harmonica and piano soloist with Seiji Ozawa and the San Francisco Symphony on the classical label Deutsche Grammophon and continues performing worldwide as guest soloists with major symphony orchestras.

For the year 2025 he released his Symphonic Blues No. 6 recording with members of the Chicago Symphony and other local orchestras. It was a 2nd commission from the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Stephen Gunzenhauser in 2007 and was subsequently performed all around the world. Hear the work and read all about this amazing history here. Symphonic Blues No. 6. “A masterpiece of stunning proportions” GOLDMINE - Mike Greenblatt

The legacy of Siegel-Schwall “They knock everybody flat” - Rolling Stone Magazine, is remembered in three award-winning films featuring Corky; Born in Chicago, Horn from the Heart (The Paul Butterfield Story) and Sam Lay in Bluesland, all available on various streaming platforms.

Whether performing solo, with symphony orchestra, with his ground-breaking Chamber Blues ensemble (string quartet and tabla), performing in duets with jazz saxophone icon Ernie Watts, jazz violinist Randy Sabien, or harmonica and piano genius Howard Levy, Siegel is a joy to hear and watch.

His two latest solo albums “Something Wrong” and “Songs for Truth and Harmony” were both released in September 2022 along with a new Chamber Blues album; "More Different Voices," winning Downbeat Magazine’s “Best Albums of 2022.” And in 2017 “Different Voices” received Downbeat’s “Editors Pick.” … and 2025 for “Symphonic Blues No. 6” a Downbeat four star review. (thank you Downbeat).

Wry humor, fiery piano playing, and superb harmonica captivated the crowd. - Kansas City Star

Corky Siegel held listeners visibly spellbound with an amazingly eclectic musical style. It verged on the avant grade, and recalled the sweet sounds of reggae with a healthy dose of Chicago style blues - Chicago Tribune

Siegel is undoubtedly one America's most versatile blues artists - Daily Camera - Boulder Colorado.

Sage of the Southwest Coast - Tom Robbins (Best selling American novelist)

He plays wonderfully on piano as well as harmonica. Siegel has a fine blues touch, and he combines it all with a grand sense of humor and showmanship - San Francisco Examiner

He's a master of piano and harmonica, a superior entertainer, and a writer of unusual songs. Who else writes blues about Idaho Potatoes? - Chicago Magazine