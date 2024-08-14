Corn Festival Parade Party

media release: Treat yourself to a Parade Party for the ages with VIP viewing from our spacious deck at the Northwest Corner of Main Street and North Street! The Corn Festival Parade starts at 6pm and is the Crown Jewel of the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival.

Baehr Inc. Headquarters, 202 W Main Street, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Named one of the best food festivals in the Midwest, 2024 marks the 71st annual Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival. The featured food is 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn served with savory butter and sprinkled with salt to your liking.

Stay for the Block Party beginning at 7pm at Cannery Square (Market Street) with free music from Sun Prairie's very own, The Dirty Birds!

Food and drink will be provided. You are invited to bring a guest, kids are welcome!

Contact Jessica at 608-834-2613 or info@baehrinc.com with any questions.