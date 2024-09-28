Corn Hole Challenge
to
Lake Louie Brewing/Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Sponsored by Rotary Club-Madison Breakfast
Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Lake Louie Brewing Company (aka Wisconsin Brewing Co), 1079 American Way, Verona, WI 53593
Double Elimination Tournament (2 player teams, registration $35/team; spectators free).
Prizes for Winning Teams
Live music by Jack Tomlinson
Food and beverages available for purchase
50/50 raffle
Proceeds go to projects supporting youth and literacy, locally and abroad