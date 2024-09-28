Corn Hole Challenge

Lake Louie Brewing/Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Sponsored by Rotary Club-Madison Breakfast

Saturday, September 28, 2024, 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Lake Louie Brewing Company (aka Wisconsin Brewing Co), 1079 American Way, Verona, WI 53593

Double Elimination Tournament (2 player teams, registration $35/team; spectators free).

Prizes for Winning Teams

Live music by Jack Tomlinson

Food and beverages available for purchase

50/50 raffle

Proceeds go to projects supporting youth and literacy, locally and abroad

Info

