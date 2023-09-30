media release: Madison Breakfast Rotary Cornhole Challenge Fundraiser to benefit youth and literacy.

Saturday, September 30 11am-3pm

Wisconsin Brewing Co.

1079 American Way

Verona, WI 53593

Live music by Deep Pool

Food, soft drinks and beer available for purchase

50/50 Raffle

Double elimination tournament with prizes for winning teams. Registration fee of $35.

To register or for more info visit https://portal. clubrunner.ca/6721