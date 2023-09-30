Cornhole Challenge
Lake Louie Brewing/Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Madison Breakfast Rotary Cornhole Challenge Fundraiser to benefit youth and literacy.
Saturday, September 30 11am-3pm
Wisconsin Brewing Co.
1079 American Way
Verona, WI 53593
Live music by Deep Pool
Food, soft drinks and beer available for purchase
50/50 Raffle
Double elimination tournament with prizes for winning teams. Registration fee of $35.
To register or for more info visit https://portal.