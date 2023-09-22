Cornish Festival

media release: MUSICAL THEATER

Join us Saturday night at the Mineral Point Opera House and enjoy the magic of a traditional Cornish variety show, This is My Cornwall, a performance of dance, song, poetry, and music by students from Mounts Bay Academy of Penzance, Cornwall, UK. Saturday, September 23, at 7:00pm, Mineral Point Opera House, 139 High Street. TICKETS: $18 ADULTS, $15 CHILDREN.

WORKSHOPS AND PRESENTATIONS

How to Write a Memoir, How to Begin a Family Genealogy, 20 Years of Cornwall Student Exchange, Karl Gant Quilt Collection and more.

FOOD

Pancake Breakfast, Taste of Mineral Point, Pasty Supper at Walker House, and Mineral Point’s charming restaurants.

MUSEUMS

Research your family at the Mineral Point Archives or visit one of Mineral Point’s museums and historic sites.

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Games and craft activities

HYMN SING & CORNISH TEA

Join in the enduring tradition of community singing.

GUIDED BUS TOURS

Tour Historic Mineral Point and the Restored first Cemetery

Full event calendar can be found here.