Cornish Tea with Kathleen Ernst

media release: Enter the world of Mining for Justice—literally! Join talented author Kathleen Ernst as she returns to discuss her Chloe Ellefson mystery—the eighth in the series—set amongst the historic buildings, hills and mines of Pendarvis. See several of the unique objects featured in the novel and listen to Ernst talk about her writings while enjoying Cornish tea, finger sandwiches, tartlets, scones with jam, lemon curd, clotted cream and more. Finish your meal with a slice of a special saffron cake first made by the founder of Pendarvis’ grandmother. Round out your experience with a special Mining for Justice tour of Pendarvis—be sure to bring your copy and follow along!

What You’ll Experience

A special Mining for Justice tour of Pendarvis that incorporates elements of Ernst’s novel

A conversation with social historian, educator and bestselling author Kathleen Ernst; her forty-two published books encompass mysteries, historical fiction, poetry, and non-fiction

Afternoon tea and refreshments during the author presentation—including a saffron cake recipe inspired by the founder of Pendarvis’ grandmother

Adult (18-64): $50Teen (13-17): $50Senior (65+): $50

Participants must be 13+ to attend.

Advanced registration is required.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.