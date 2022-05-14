Cornucopia 25th Anniversary Celebration

media release: The Madison nonprofit Cornucopia Inc. will celebrate its 25th anniversary on Saturday, May 14 from 2-8 p.m. at Hoyt Park with a silent auction, music, and special guest, former Dane County Executive Kathleen Falk. The public is invited.

Falk will speak at 4 p.m. about the importance of mental health and addiction recovery services in society, drawing upon experiences of constituents, friends, and family members.

Cornucopia Inc, 2 S. Ingersoll st., is a wellness center for people recovering from mental illness and addiction. It’s unique because it is managed by people in recovery and offers certified peer counseling. Members can join classes in life skills, painting and other artistic media as well as meet for games and socializing.

“Cornucopia was established as a non-judgmental place for those in recovery. It is a safe place for these people to interact with others,” says Executive Director Karen Herro, a nurse and certified peer counselor. “Our staff has supported hundreds of people through the years.”

A woman who attributes her improved life to six years as a member of Cornucopia will describe her long journey, filled with addiction, mental illness and jail time. Kari Helgren, now employed full time, says she learned to handle her difficulties with art therapy and support from Cornucopia staff.

The silent auction will include items donated by community businesses and organizations as well as artwork by Cornucopia members. Other items include an autographed Packers football, a hand-turned artisan wooden bowl, and a pair of high end binoculars. Donations are still accepted. Appetizers with be served with non-alcoholic beverages.

Admission is a $10 donation. The celebration will be held rain or shine in the shelter and tents. For more information see copiarts.org or call 608-249-7477 during afternoons on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.