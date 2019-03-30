CORP Mountain Bike Party
press release: It's time for CORP's annual mountain bike party at Machinery Row Bicycles! All event proceeds help improve local mountain biking through the work of Capital Off Road Pathfinders, Inc.(CORP) to build, maintain and advocate for off-road bike trails.
There'll be:
- Free beer from Door County Brewing Co. Taproom & Music Hall and Delta Beer Lab
- Drinks from NessAlla Kombucha and Wisco Pop
- Treats from Madison Sourdough
- The delicious Slide Food Cart, Catering, and Gourmet Potato Chips on site
- A kids table to keep your little shredders occupied
- Our famous bottomless door prizes - including a Giant Bicycles Fathom 2!
- Awesome bike stuff all around
$20 gets you in, refreshments, and one door prize ticket. Additional drawing tickets available for $5 each.
March 30, 6pm, Machinery Row Bicycles, 601 Williamson St
608-442-5974
