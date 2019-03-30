CORP Mountain Bike Party

Machinery Row Bicycles 601 Williamson St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: It's time for CORP's annual mountain bike party at Machinery Row Bicycles! All event proceeds help improve local mountain biking through the work of Capital Off Road Pathfinders, Inc.(CORP) to build, maintain and advocate for off-road bike trails.

$20 gets you in, refreshments, and one door prize ticket. Additional drawing tickets available for $5 each.

March 30, 6pm, Machinery Row Bicycles, 601 Williamson St

608-442-5974

