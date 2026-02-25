Corpus Christi
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Stage Q is proud to present: Corpus Christi
Written By: Terrence McNally
Directed By: Shawn D. Padley
Assistant Directed By: Jasmine Ridler
Corpus Christi is a queer retelling of the biblical book of John, telling the story of Jesus as if he were a gay man growing up in Corpus Christi, Texas. Our production brings the story into a modern lens by shining a comparison on the persecution of Jesus two centuries ago with the persecution of the transgender community today.
Corpus Christi will be presented on the Evjue Stage at the Bartell Theatre, running March 20 - April 4, 2026, at at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (except for 2 pm on April 4) and 2 pm Sunday.
Show is 18+
CW: explorations of religious persecution with themes of violence
Sliding ticket scale, pay what’s right for your budget!
- Suggested: $30
- Accessible: $10
- Discounted: $20
- Superstar: $40
- Legend: $50