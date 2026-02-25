Corpus Christi

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Stage Q is proud to present: Corpus Christi

Written By: Terrence McNally

Directed By: Shawn D. Padley

Assistant Directed By: Jasmine Ridler

Corpus Christi is a queer retelling of the biblical book of John, telling the story of Jesus as if he were a gay man growing up in Corpus Christi, Texas. Our production brings the story into a modern lens by shining a comparison on the persecution of Jesus two centuries ago with the persecution of the transgender community today.

Corpus Christi will be presented on the Evjue Stage at the Bartell Theatre, running March 20 - April 4, 2026, at at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday (except for 2 pm on April 4) and 2 pm Sunday.

Show is 18+

CW: explorations of religious persecution with themes of violence

Sliding ticket scale, pay what’s right for your budget!

  • Suggested: $30
  • Accessible: $10
  • Discounted: $20
  • Superstar: $40
  • Legend: $50

