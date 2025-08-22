Corridoré (album release), All Meridians, Luxury Problems

Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:  Corridoré's Abandon is coming out August 22.

It is the second album from the atmospheric post-black metal band from Madison, released by Toronto's Hypaethral Records and Iowa's Jems Label.

The album explores themes of isolation, grief, and human resilience over five tracks.

The lead single, (Become) Carrion, is now streaming on Bandcamp (https://hypaethralrecords.bandcamp.com/album/abandon), showcasing a dynamic shift between black metal fury and anthemic post-metal catharsis.  

Record release show is at Gamma Ray August 22 with All Meridians and Luxury Problems. 7pm doors; $10 advance, $15 door

Info

Music
