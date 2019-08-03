Corridoré (album release), Ruin Dweller, Bereft

press release: Ruin Dweller - Crusty Blackened Old School Death Metal from Madison, WI featuring members of Jex Thoth, Dosmalés, Vermillion & Red Museum. https://ruindweller.bandcamp.com/releases

Bereft - Bereft weave elements of doom and black metal into exhaustive, dynamic songs, creating their own style of powerful metal, unbound to any genre and fully conscious of the impression . Prosthetic Records. https://bereftwi.bandcamp.com/

Corridoré - Wisconsin atmospheric blackened post-metal group Corridoré has completed work on their debut eponymous LP. Nearly two years in the making, this ambitious release delivers four epic songs that reflect the band’s visionary amplitude and range, moving from morose to uplifting, from dark to hopeful, from frantic to tranquil.

D.H. Lawrence’s poem “The Ship of Death” anchors and inspires the music and lyrics of the album, which tells a tale of a sea voyage gone awry. During a perilous voyage of oblivion, a band of seafarers struggle to discern between good and evil, ultimately seeking refuge in a place that offers no respite from their peril, no warmth for their chilled and weary bones. In the end, all is swallowed by the sea, which is as indifferent to the tale of their voyage as it is to life as we know it.

The album was recorded at Decade Music Studios in Chicago, IL.

Spenser Morris (Vukari) masterfully handled engineering, mixing,

and mastering duties, with additional expert engineering performed by Jerry McDougal (Bereft). John Sant (Mute Neighbor,

Ribbonhead) delivered the stellar artwork, a brilliant contemplation of the record’s themes, immersing the listener directly into the seafarers’ torment and despair.

https://corridore.bandcamp.com/

New album available on Bandcamp 08.02.19, as well as at the show. Two new t-shirt designs, HUGE screenprinted posters, and more...

9PM - $8