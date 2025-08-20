Così fan tutte

media release: Love is a game. Everyone change partners.

Two sisters, two suitors, and a drunken wager about the nature of fidelity – what could possibly go wrong? Mozart’s deliciously risqué romantic comedy is full of sublime arias, sparkling ensembles, and the complications that ensue when young love and flirtation encounter reality.

Join us for love, laughter, and true humanity, as a vibrant young cast brings this enthralling classic back to Madison for the first time in 17 years.

Friday, April 24 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 26 at 2:30 pm, Overture Hall