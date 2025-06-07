Cosmic Cabin Grand Opening

media release: We’re excited to announce the grand opening of Cosmic Cabin, a new retail space located inside Meep Meepleton’s at 912 Williamson St. in Madison. This vibrant storefront will showcase a curated collection of locally made goods such as t-shirts, indie comics, prints, artist tools, and more, bringing together a year of creative projects under one roof.

The opening weekend on June 7th from 11am -6pm and June 8th from 12-4pm will feature giveaways, free coffee, cookies, tacos, and more. Follow @cosmic.cabin for updates and event details.