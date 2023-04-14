Cost-cutting vs. Community: The Challenges and Opportunities of Teaching Southeast Asia at Madison Area Technical College
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Lecture by Dr. Jonathan Z. S. Pollack, chair of the Department of History, coordinator of the arts and humanities pre-Major, Madison Area Technical College
Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-
Sponsored by UW-Madison’s Center for Southeast Asian Studies.
Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars