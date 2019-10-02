press release: Costa Rica Service Trips for Middle & High School Students - Info Meetings

Learn about 2020 intercultural, service and Spanish immersion trips for Middle School (summer dates) and High School (spring break and summer dates) students. Programs coordinated and hosted by Madison-based Go Tico! Costa Rica. Learn more at www.goticocr.com.

Go Tico! Costa Rica coordinates and hosts intercultural exchange and service trips for middle and high school students. Go Tico! directors have deep ties to several wonderful, welcoming rural communities that are eager to receive students and share their culture, community, food, and love of the country most recently selected as one of the world's happiest and most beautiful.

Meetings held at:

Waunakee High School Commons, 10/2 @ 7 p.m.

Memorial High School WI Neighborhood Center, 10/9 @ 7 p.m.

West High School LMC, 10/10 @ 6 p.m.

LaFollette High School LMC, 10/16 @ 7 p.m.

Questions? Contact Sara at goticocostarica@gmail.com