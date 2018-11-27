Costa Rican Travel for Tourist & School Groups

press release: Always interested in traveling to Costa Rica, in particular the less-traveled regions? Eager to immerse yourself in the language and culture? Maybe you don't speak a word of Spanish and would love a guide?

Madison-based Go Tico! Costa Rica will be presenting on some of the fabulous locations you may have never seen or thought to visit during a Costa Rica expedition. Our staff are native Costa Ricans or have lived extensively in the country and are excited to share with you a bit about what makes this place so incredible. We will also provide information about Go Tico! school trips as well as customized travel opportunities and tours to the country's off-the-tourist-track areas.

Please RSVP to this event by emailing Sara at goticocostarica@gmail.com.

Light refreshments provided.