ONLINE: Costs of Climate Inaction: The Health and Financial Burdens of Extreme Heat

press release: Health & Environment Series: Making the Connection

The Wisconsin Environmental Health Network (WEHN) hosts an annual conference focused on environmental health. The conference features recognized speakers that speak on environmental health topics. This conference also provides an opportunity for scientists, researchers, healthcare professionals, environmental advocates and concerned citizens to learn and make connections.

February 2, 2022, at 7:00pm CT - Costs of Climate Inaction: The Health and Financial Burdens of Extreme Heat - featuring Vijay Limaye, PhD. Dr. Limaye will be speaking on health impacts of extreme heat and how to look at the cost of extreme heat as well as the costs of intervention vs inaction.