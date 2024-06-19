Couch Potato Variety Hour

Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Here again for some great laughs!

We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from the Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Elliot GB, Judd Reminger, Lizzie Kirch, Dan Gantman

HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe

Tickets are $10 online and at the door! LIMITED SEATING. Doors at 7:00PM. Show at 7:30PM

**Refunds available up to one day before event.

Info

Comedy, Music, Spoken Word
