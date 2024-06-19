Couch Potato Variety Hour
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jesse Chieffo
Elliot GB on stage at Comedy on State.
Elliot GB
media release: Here again for some great laughs!
We're celebrating top talent with a lineup that features stellar acts from the Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago! Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Elliot GB, Judd Reminger, Lizzie Kirch, Dan Gantman
HOSTED BY: Glenn Widdicombe
Tickets are $10 online and at the door! LIMITED SEATING. Doors at 7:00PM. Show at 7:30PM
**Refunds available up to one day before event.