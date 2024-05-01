Couch Potato Variety Hour
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
The Blue Umbrella Photography and Arts
M. Shays at the keys.
media release: Welcome to a brand new variety show for Madison. Grab a drink, a spot on the couch, and enjoy a showcase of Madison talent with some knee slapping sketch comedy in between!
Featuring:
Storytelling by Alice Pauser
Music by M. Shays
Stand-up Comedy by Ryan Kushner
Hosted by Eli Wilz and Glenn Widdicombe
Tickets are $10 online and at the door! LIMITED SEATING. Doors at 7:00PM. Show at 7:30PM
**Refunds available up to one day before even t