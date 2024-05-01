Couch Potato Variety Hour

× Expand The Blue Umbrella Photography and Arts M. Shays at the keys. M. Shays

media release: Welcome to a brand new variety show for Madison. Grab a drink, a spot on the couch, and enjoy a showcase of Madison talent with some knee slapping sketch comedy in between!

Featuring:

Storytelling by Alice Pauser

Music by M. Shays

Stand-up Comedy by Ryan Kushner

Hosted by Eli Wilz and Glenn Widdicombe

Tickets are $10 online and at the door! LIMITED SEATING. Doors at 7:00PM. Show at 7:30PM

**Refunds available up to one day before even t