From Council to Community: Meet your East Side & North Side Alders!

media release: The city of Madison Common Council and Madison College are excited to invite residents to a meet-and-greet event to connect with their east side and north side alders. This is a great opportunity to engage with your alders and learn about their experiences as members of the Common Council.

Join us at the Truax Campus of Madison College on Wednesday, September 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. We encourage all Madison residents to attend! Please register in advance to help us estimate attendance. You can register using the following link: www.cityofmadison.com/meetandgreetSept3. Light refreshments will be provided, and the event is free and open to the public.

This meet-and-greet will allow you to connect directly with Council members, ask questions, share ideas, and learn more about what’s happening in your neighborhood and throughout the city. Our goal is to strengthen the relationship between elected officials and the communities they serve.

To find your Alder, please visit the “Find My Alder” page on the City’s website. For information on parking for this event, check the Truax Campus Visitor Parking map(opens in a new window). We look forward to seeing you there!

Below, you will find brief introductions for each of the alders. We hope this information will inspire thoughtful and constructive discussion.

Meet your north side alders!

Alder Carmella Glenn – District 18

Area of Madison: District 18 covers the northwestern part of Madison. It includes neighborhoods north and west of Lake Mendota and stretches along areas near Wheeler Road, Troy Drive, and Comanche Way.

Why did you choose to become an alder? My hopes center on fostering community engagement and ensuring that all voices are heard in the decision-making process.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? This run is about supporting housing and community to complete things we all want. After running again this year, I look forward to ensuring Raemisch Farms gets what it needs to come to fruition.

Alder Julia Matthews – District 12

Area of Madison: District 12 spans from the Yahara River to Reindahl Park, extending north of E. Washington, and includes a triangular area to the south of E. Washington around Fair Oaks. It goes North to Warner Park and includes East High School and the airport.

Why did you choose to become an alder? When council meetings went online in 2020, I started watching from home and realized how city government affects our lives. This inspired me to get involved and run for the Common Council.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? I aim to improve public access to the city government, share information, and address community inquiries. I also look forward to the completion of key projects that will benefit the district.

Meet your east side alders!

Alder Derek Field – District 3

Area of Madison: My western boundary is Stoughton Road, the eastern boundary is Sprecher Road, and Cottage Grove Road marks the south. Key landmarks include Hiestand Park (with its disc golf course), Milwaukee Street, Kennedy Elementary School, part of Sycamore Park, the Autumn Ridge path and bridge, Grandview Commons, and the Eastside Great Dane.

Why did you choose to become an alder? Public policy is a tool that governments should use to make folks' lives better and solve problems, like Madison's housing affordability crisis and the significant challenges posed by our changing climate.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? I am dedicated to advocating for the neighborhoods in my district by ensuring the City plans for the infrastructure and services our growing community needs.

Alder Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford – District 15

Area of Madison: District 15 includes Eastmorland, Glendale, Lake Edge, Worthington/Darbo, and part of the SASY neighborhood.

Why did you choose to become an alder? I chose to run for Common Council because of the lack of representation for transgender people and those who experience poverty.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? I always focus on trying to improve the lives of people, especially the most vulnerable and underrepresented.

Alder Sean O'Brien – District 16

Area of Madison: District 16 is one of Madison's largest aldermanic districts, spanning from South Stoughton Road to the edge of the city and from Reston Heights to Owl Creek and Secret Places near McFarland.

Why did you choose to become an alder? I chose to run for alder to give back to the community that raised me. In these uncertain times, strong local leadership is essential to restore trust in government.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? My top priorities include the Southeast Area Plan, which focuses on redesigning South Stoughton Road (US-51) to be safer and more bike- and pedestrian-friendly. I also want to reduce the cost of living and tackle our housing crisis.

Alder Sabrina V. Madison – District 17

Area of Madison: District 17 is in Madison's northeast corner and includes the Greater Sandburg Neighborhood, Sandburg Elementary School, UW Health East Madison Hospital, East Towne Mall, and Reindahl Park, where the Imagination Center is under construction.

Why did you choose to become an alder? I ran for alder to ensure that the voices of single parents, renters, and working-class families are heard in local government. I wanted to use my experiences and community connections to advocate for equity and change in District 17.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? I am committed to enhancing Madison for everyone by supporting the Imagination Center at Reindahl Park, advocating for affordable housing, and investing in youth. I also strive to make local government more accessible and transparent.