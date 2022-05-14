Council of Wisconsin Writers Awards Reading

media release: Join us on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to celebrate award-winning Wisconsin writers with the Council for Wisconsin Writers. A reception from 3 to 4 PM will be followed by the reading and award ceremony from 4 to 5:30 PM. Don't miss the opportunity to hear some of Wisconsin's best writers reading from their work. This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so please reserve your spot today!