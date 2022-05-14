Council of Wisconsin Writers Awards Reading

RSVP

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us on Saturday, May 14, 2022, to  celebrate award-winning Wisconsin writers with the Council for Wisconsin Writers. A reception from 3 to 4 PM will be followed by the reading and award ceremony from 4 to 5:30 PM. Don't miss the opportunity to hear some of Wisconsin's best writers reading from their work. This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so please reserve your spot today!

Info

Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Books
RSVP
Google Calendar - Council of Wisconsin Writers Awards Reading - 2022-05-14 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Council of Wisconsin Writers Awards Reading - 2022-05-14 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Council of Wisconsin Writers Awards Reading - 2022-05-14 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Council of Wisconsin Writers Awards Reading - 2022-05-14 15:00:00 ical