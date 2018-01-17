Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints

Google Calendar - Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints - 2018-01-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints - 2018-01-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints - 2018-01-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints - 2018-01-17 10:00:00

Hill Farms State Transportation Building 4802 Sheboygan Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53707

press release: Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations &amp; Complaints (UTC) will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., in Room 363 of the Hill Farms State Office Building, located at 4802 Sheboygan Avenue,

Info
Hill Farms State Transportation Building 4802 Sheboygan Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53707 View Map
Public Meetings
608-266-2261
Google Calendar - Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints - 2018-01-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints - 2018-01-17 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints - 2018-01-17 10:00:00 iCalendar - Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints - 2018-01-17 10:00:00