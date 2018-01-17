Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints
Hill Farms State Transportation Building 4802 Sheboygan Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53707
press release: Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Council on Uniformity of Traffic Citations & Complaints (UTC) will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2018, at 10:00 a.m., in Room 363 of the Hill Farms State Office Building, located at 4802 Sheboygan Avenue,
