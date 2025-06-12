media release: In today’s information economy, math is everywhere. It influences who we date, what news we see, the education we access, the jobs we get, and even the power of our votes. Yet few of us notice or fully understand the mathematical forces shaping our daily lives.

Counted Out unveils how math shapes the world we live in—from the economy and education to elections and influence. It illustrates how numeric literacy is a critical form of social and economic power—and a key to a more just and equitable democracy.

“How is it that we can begin to use math to understand the world and to also change the world?”— Dr. Erika Bullock, Associate Professor, UW–Madison

The film reveals how math shapes our elections—from gerrymandered voting districts and AI-driven ads to ballot access and representation. It asks: Who holds the power of math? Who doesn’t? And how can we all speak the language of math to fully participate in a world that belongs to everyone?

Counted Out has been screened at leading film festivals including the San Francisco International Film Festival, South by Southwest EDU, and Original Thinkers in Telluride, Colorado. A National Voter Registration Day event at KALW Public Radio marked the start of a nationwide impact and community screening tour.

Across the country, conversations are growing about a national math crisis that affects our schools, our society, and the strength of our democracy. We invite you to be part of this vital discussion.

Watch the trailer here: Counted Out Film Trailer

Hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.® - Kappa Psi Omega Chapter

The Urban League of Greater Madison & The Mathematics Institute of Wisconsin