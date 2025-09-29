Counter-Narratives: Challenging Stereotypes of Ethiopian Women in Fascist Colonial Italy and Beyond

× Expand courtesy Gabriella Ghermandi Gabriella Ghermandi with a microphone. Gabriella Ghermandi

media release: Gabriella Ghermandi’s lecture is based on her ongoing research on the history of 20th-Century Italian colonialism during Fascist Italy and visual representation of Ethiopian and Eritrean women (especially looking at popular culture material such as songs, advertisements, postcards, etc.). She will: 1) Examine closely images of Ethiopian and Eritrean Women in popular culture and analyze historical documents; 2) Discuss Italian racial laws of 1938 and Ius Sanguinis legislation in Italy today; 3) Explain how her recent music research project Maqeda (Amharic name for the Queen of Sheba) breaks with stereotypical representations of Ethiopian and Eritrean women. She will discuss also how her re-writing and re-telling of the history of women takes form in her creative work as a writer, performer, musician and why it is still relevant today.

Free and open to all. No registration required.

Gabriella Ghermandi was born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1965, and moved to Bologna (her father’s hometown) at the age of 14. Ghermandi’s writings (fiction and plays) and performances (readings, monologues, concerts) reflect on the political histories of Ethiopia and Italy during Italian colonialism, including personal history and stories -- beginning in the period of Italian Fascism when Ghermandi’s family experienced Italian racial laws and discrimination. Ghermandi’s first novel, Regina di fiori e di perle was published in 2007, and the English translation Queen of Flowers and Pearls was published in 2015 by Indiana University Press. Her novel Queen of Flowers and Pearls narrates many stories collected by the female protagonist, the “cantora” Mahlet, within the historical context of Italy and Ethiopia starting in 1935. Ghermandi also writes about food and identity in relation specifically to the Ethiopian-Italian diaspora. Ghermandi is also a renowned performer of narratives, and her readings are usually accompanied by music and songs. She is also one of the co-founders of the world music group Atse Tewodros Project in which Ghermandi (vocals and narrator) explores the fusion of music and storytelling. Ghermandi’s recent album Maqeda (2024), the Amharic name for the Queen of Sheba, is an Ethiojazz album entirely dedicated to female figures of Ethiopian and African history and mythology as well as rituals of ethnic groups centered around women (each of the nine songs is an homage to a female figure). Maqeda features four different Ethiopian languages, including Amharic, Gamo (in “Boncho”), Gofa (in “Baranche”), and Kumana (in “Kotilidda”), and Ghermandi is the lead vocalist on all nine songs. In 1999, Ghermandi won the first prize for the Eks&Tra literary competition with her short story “Il telefono del quartiere” (“District Phone”), and, in 2001, she won the third prize the Eks&Tra literary competition with her short story “Quel certo temperamento focoso” (“That Certain Fiery Temperament”). Ghermandi is one of the co-founders of El Ghibli, an influential online journal of migrant literature. She has served as Art Director of the world music Evocamondi Festival in Bentivoglio, Italy. She has served on the jury of the 23rd Neustadt International Prize for Literature. She has been invited to speak and to perform at many other conferences and institutions in Italy and around the world.

