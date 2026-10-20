Counterculture Collective Open Mic

media release: Auricle New Music Series:Join us Thursday, December 10 at 7:00pmfor Counterculture Collective's Open Mic. The Counterculture Collective showcases performances from many regular members for an evening of provocative, engaging, introspective, and sometimes challenging electronic music and spoken word. Admission is free, but donations to the CCC are encouraged at the door.

The Counterculture Collective is a group of beautiful, messy, complicated humans dedicated to making space for art in all its forms and expressions. We understand the necessity of making light in the darkness so that we can navigate life with vision and wisdom, together.

The Counterculture Collective gathers for open-mic and other events in the Madison, Wisconsin area that highlight overlooked or under-appreciated modes of creativity from ambient, drone, noise, experimental, avant-garde, and glitch electronic music to spoken word and poetry to visual effects. Many performances are improvisations or ad hoc collaborations.

The Counterculture Collective was founded in 2025 upon a philosophical bedrock of inclusivity, solidarity, interdependence, respect, and open-mindedness. We strive to apprehend that, like the art we share, we, too, are in a state of becoming.