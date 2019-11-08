Countess Luann & Friends

press release: An original cast member of one of the most successful franchises in television history, The Real Housewives of New York, Countess Luann de Lesseps has transformed herself into an author, philanthropist, actor and bona fide cabaret star.

This past year de Lesseps started packing venues with her show, #COUNTESSANDFRIENDS, to rave reviews from venerable publications such as Vanity Fair and The New York Times. #COUNTESSANDFRIENDS is filled with hilarious stories, one-of-a-kind anecdotes, and songs in her inimitable style.