press release: Country Boom 2019 is set to be the weekend of July 11-13, 2019! Country Boom is a country music and camping festival in the Midwest located just outside the breathtaking and entertaining La Crosse, Wisconsin. Whether you want to stay in a nearby hotel or camp under the stars with thousands of country fans, we’re sure you’ll have the time of your life.

In line with celebrating all things country, Country Boom will include a wide range of the best food, drinks, activities and attractions to ensure your time with us is the best it can be and you leave satisfied on all levels. On this website you will find the information you need in order to be a part of the fun, but you can still contact us if you have any questions! Our only piece of advice to you is… come ready to make some unforgettable memories.

Thursday

Main Stage: Anderson Daniels – 3:45 pm, JT & The Gunslingers – 6:15 pm, Joe Diffie 9 pm

Boom Saloon: Blue Collar 40 sets at 1:45, 4:45 & 8:15 pm

Friday

Main stage: Conner Smith – 2:20 pm, Taylor Edwards – 3:30 pm, Hannah Ellis – 4:40 m, Mason Ramsey – 5:50 pm, Jameson Rodgers – 7:10 pm, Jordan Davis – 8:50 pm, Kip Moore – 10:30pm

Boom Saloon: County Line Drive sets all day starting 1:30 – 11:45pm

Nashville Tavern: The Pat Waters Band sets all day starting 1:30 - 11:45pm

Saturday

Main Stage: Kylie Frey 2:30 pm, Bailey Bryan 3:55 pm, Jobe Fortner 5:15 pm, Mitchell Tenpenny 6:55 pm, Granger Smith 8:35 pm, Kane Brown 10:30 pm

Boom Saloon: Diesel Drive sets all day starting 1:30 – 11:45pm

Nashville Tavern: Burnin’ Whiskey Band sets all day starting 1:30 – 11:45pm