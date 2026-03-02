Country Breakfast
to
Middleton High School 2100 Bristol St., Middleton, Wisconsin
The Middleton High School choirs invite the community to the 31st Annual Country Breakfast on Sunday, March 8, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Middleton High School Cafeteria/North Commons. This open-house style event features live solo and group performances by MHS choir students throughout the morning. All are welcome to freely enjoy music, and guests may purchase a pancake breakfast ($10 adults and students 12+, $5 seniors 65+ and kids 5–11, free for children under 5), with proceeds supporting the MHS choral arts program. Enjoy music, a silent auction featuring local donations, and family-friendly fun. Breakfast tickets available in advance at www.middletonchoirs.com/country-breakfast or at the door. Parking available near the Athletic & Activities Entrance.