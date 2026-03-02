The Middleton High School choirs invite the community to the 31st Annual Country Breakfast on Sunday, March 8, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Middleton High School Cafeteria/North Commons. This open-house style event features live solo and group performances by MHS choir students throughout the morning. All are welcome to freely enjoy music, and guests may purchase a pancake breakfast ($10 adults and students 12+, $5 seniors 65+ and kids 5–11, free for children under 5), with proceeds supporting the MHS choral arts program. Enjoy music, a silent auction featuring local donations, and family-friendly fun. Breakfast tickets available in advance at www.middletonchoirs.com/country-breakfast or at the door. Parking available near the Athletic & Activities Entrance.