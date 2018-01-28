9:30 am to 2 pm, January 28, 2018, Middleton High School Cafeteria, 2100 Bristol St.

Tickets: $10 adults; $5 children/seniors

press release: On Sunday, January 28, 2018, the Middleton High School Choral Boosters will be holding their famous Country Breakfast and Concert to beneﬁt the choral music program at Middleton High School. The Country Breakfast combines music from our vocal music students with a great pancake (and more) breakfast! All Middleton High School choirs perform as well as individual and group performances throughout the event showcasing the enormous talent of our vocal musicians. Students and volunteers will serve you pancakes, sausage, eggs, fruit, coffee and more.

Join us in the Middleton High School cafeteria anytime between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. to enjoy this delicious breakfast and remarkable entertainment (breakfast served until 1 pm). Tickets are $10 each for adults and $5 for seniors and children (10 & under). Purchase online or at the door.