press release: Country Fest is proud to announce the lineup for the 34th annual country music festival. The three-day country music and camping festival in Cadott, Wis. will feature award-winning headliners Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, and Kane Brown. The iconic 2020 lineup will also include Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Mitchell Tenpenny, Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr., Neal McCoy, and many more of the hottest acts in country music. Country Fest 2020 will take place June 25-27, 2020, with a Kickoff Party Wednesday, June 24.

With 13 No. One hits and the most played artist on the radio, Thomas Rhett recently won ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year. His new album, Center Point Road made history, earning the highest streaming debut for a country album ever. The album is about knowing where you came from and who you really are, regardless of how much has changed. Rhett will keep the party going on Friday, June 26.

Dierks Bentley, the Arizona native has scored 18 Number Ones like “What Was I Thinkin’,” “I Hold On” and “Black” and 13 Grammy nominations. He’s built a reputation as both a dedicated family man and a forever-young drifter, put in millions of miles on headlining tours and taken the fearless stylistic detours of a truly authentic artist. Bentley will get the crowd a little sideways on Thursday, June 25.

Singer/songwriter Kane Brown has defied expectations and forged his own path through the music industry, becoming the first artist ever to be #1 on all 5 of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously. His self-titled album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and Top 10 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and would become the #4 best-selling new-artist album debut of 2016, in any genre. Brown will hit the Main Stage on Saturday, June 27 to close out the party of the decade.

Crowd-favorite Neal McCoy will kick things off right, headlining the Wednesday Kickoff Party, exclusive to all 3-Day ticket holders.

Joining these headliners on the Main Stage will be Cole Swindell, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, The Oak Ridge Boys, Rhett Akins, and more. The newly-expanded Bud Light’s Crossroads Stage will feature national music artists Mitchell Tenpenny, Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr., Runaway June, Tenille Townes, Ingrid Andress, Dan Smalley and others!

Scheduled on June 25, Thursday: Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Mitchell Tenpenny, The Oak Ridge Boys, Matt Stell, Ingrid Andress, Drew Parker, and more.

Scheduled on June 26, Friday: Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Granger Smith feat. Earl Dibbles Jr., Rhett Akins, Hardy, Tenille Townes, Waterloo Revival, Payton Smith, and more.

Scheduled on June 27, Saturday: Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Runaway June, Confederate Railroad, Dan Smalley, Noah Guthrie, and more.

Scheduled on June 24, Wednesday Kickoff Party: Neal McCoy, Adam Doleac, and more.

Beyond the music, Country Fest offers a variety of activities for a once-in-a-lifetime experience! Attendees can relax in Hammock Haven, play giant games, take a stroll through the Northern Lights wooded walking trail, and much more.

All tickets, campsites, and pit passes by artist are on sale now at countryfest.com or by calling the Country Fest office 800-326-3378. Order now because VIP sections have sold out in past years and are expected to go quickly. Additionally, fan pit passes are limited and give fans the best experience to see their favorite Main Stage artists up close. For lodging, attendees can find more information about Glamping Packages as well as hotel information at countryfest.com. For the full lineup and ticket details, visit countryfest.com