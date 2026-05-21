Country Grove Park Ribbon Cutting

media release: The community is invited to join city leaders and neighbors in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Country Grove Park at 3:30pm on Thursday, May 21, 2026. The event celebrates a new park shelter, futsal court, and relocated basketball court in this nearly 45-acre community park located on Madison's far southwest side.

The master plan process for Country Grove Park identified a desire for a new park shelter, along with several other future park improvements. Through community engagement, a preferred location for the shelter was selected, and staff later worked with neighbors and park users to gather input on the building orientation and siding materials, parking layout, and path connections.

Former District 7 Alder Nasra Wehelie said, "Country Grove Park has long been one of the most heavily used parks for youth recreation in Madison, yet for years, families and children gathered here without access to something as basic and essential as a public bathroom. With gratitude, I celebrate Country Grove Park as a space where children can play and grow, where young athletes can compete, and where families can come together, connect, and strengthen our District 7 community."

The overall shelter project includes a new building with restrooms and a covered area with picnic tables, a small parking lot and sport courts for basketball and futsal. Futsal is a soccer-based game played typically with 5 players per team on a small hard court with a low-bounce ball. This is the second futsal court in the Madison park system, adding to the court at Penn Park.

“The new shelter and futsal court at Country Grove Park are exciting additions that will create more opportunities for recreation, gathering, and community connection for residents of all ages," said Alder Badri Lankella, District 7. “I'm grateful for the collaboration between City staff, community members, former Alder Wehelie, and the mayor's office in helping bring these improvements to District 7, and I look forward to celebrating this investment with neighbors and families."

Remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony, set for 3:30pm on Thursday, May 21, 2026, will be given by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Alder Badri Lankella and former Alder Nasra Wehelie. Country Grove Park is located at 7353 East Pass, west of Verona Road (Hwy 18/151) and south of McKee Road.