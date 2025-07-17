× Expand Evan DeStefano Chase Rice on stage. Chase Rice

media release: Get ready to dance, sing, and celebrate with fellow country music fans! With a lineup that’s hotter than ever and a vibrant festival atmosphere, Country Jam 2025 promises to be an unforgettable experience.

July 17-19, 2025, Eau Claire Event District / Country Jam Grounds, Eau Claire

July 17: 1pm - Midnight: Kaylee Bell 2:15 p.m., Josh Ross 3:30 p.m., David Lee Murphy 5:15 p.m., Chase rice 7:15 p.m., Bailey Zimmerman 9:30 p.m.

July 18: 1pm - Midnight: Kassi Ashton 2:15 p.m., Mark Chesnutt 3:15 p.m., Sara Evans 5:15 p.m., Dylan Scott 7:15 p.m., Cole Swindell 9:30 p.m.

July 19: 1pm - Midnight: Tigirlily Gold 2:15 p.m., Dylan Marlowe 3:30 p.m., Craig Morgan 5:15 p.m., Jake Owen 7:15 p.m., Sam Hunt 9:30 p.m.