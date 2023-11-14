Country Jam with Jacob Vance, James Spartz, Dan Kennedy, Eric Salisbury
Red Rooster 2513 Seiferth Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: It’s an evening with some of the top players on the local country/western/Americana scene – featuring Jacob Vance (lead guitar/Railhopper), James Spartz (acoustic/Dogtown Hollow), and Dan Kennedy (bass/Also-Rans), and Eric Salisbury (percussion – Ramble/Also-Rans). Bring your instrument and your A-game! $5.
