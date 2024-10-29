Country Music Community Listening Event

media release: Join us as MAMA (Madison Area Music Association) holds a listening session focused on the rich tapestry of Country Music, which is open to all members of the public. The event will kick-off with a one-hour discussion covering key topics such as: - The strengths and challenges faced by country musicians in our area. - How MAMA can enhance its support for the community through various initiatives. - Strategies aimed at nurturing young talents in the ever-evolving country music scene.

This engaging session will be followed by the open mic segment, where we encourage everyone to participate! Are you or someone you know a musician, singer, songwriter, sound engineer, promoter, or simply a music enthusiast or fan of country music? Everyone is warmly invited to share their talents or just enjoy the evening!