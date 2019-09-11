press release: Country Music preview with Bill C. Malone

Madison: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Lecture Hall, Monona Terrace, One John Nolen Drive

Free; seating available on a first-come, first-seated basis.

Join WPT and Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center for an exclusive preview screening of Country Music: A Film By Ken Burns and an audience Q&A with Bill C. Malone – historian, WORT-FM radio host and author of Country Music U.S.A., the book used as a framework for the public television documentary series.

Malone, who is also the sole historian who appears in the film, will talk about his experience working with filmmakers Burns, Dayton Duncan and Julie Dunphy, and the resulting story of the history of country music.

A one-hour preview screening will be followed by a 30-minute Q&A with Malone.