media release: A new era of country music is coming to Milwaukee. Country Rising Festival, headlined by BigXthaPlug, is a one-day outdoor music experience dedicated to spotlighting the artists redefining the genre. The event will make its debut Friday, May 29, 2026, at Franklin Field within the award-winning Ballpark Commons campus.

Produced by Social House Entertainment, the creators of the nationally recognized Tacos & Tequila Festival, Country Rising blends modern country music with culture, nightlife, and immersive festival energy—delivering more than a concert, but a full-scale day-to-night party.

Leading the lineup, BigXthaPlug brings his genre-shifting sound and undeniable presence to Franklin Field, joined by Redferrin, Dylan Marlowe, Austin Snell, and Atlus—a group of artists pushing country beyond tradition by mixing hip-hop influence, Southern grit, and genre-bending sound.

Set under open skies at Franklin Field, Country Rising will feature high-energy live performances, line dancing, elevated local food and drink, interactive games, bold brand activations, a mechanical bull, and VIP lounge experiences designed for social sharing and discovery. This is cool country—loud, modern, and built for fans who want to be part of what’s next.

“We’re excited to welcome Country Rising to Franklin Field and introduce Milwaukee to a festival that feels fresh, energetic, and rooted in today’s music culture,” said Michael Zimmerman, owner and chief executive officer of ROC Ventures. “This event brings together great artists, a vibrant atmosphere, and a community experience that’s a perfect fit for our venue and the city.”

Country Rising comes from the team behind Tacos & Tequila Festival, which has spent the past five years building one of the country’s most successful lifestyle-driven music festivals, with sold-out events across major U.S. markets.

“Country Rising is about where country music is going—not where it’s been,” said Nick Noland, CEO of Social House Entertainment. “The greater Milwaukee community and ROC Ventures have played a meaningful role in our growth as a company, and Franklin Field has been a true home for us as we’ve learned, evolved, and built experiences alongside this community. We’ve spent years creating festivals that blend music, culture, and nightlife, and Country Rising takes that vision even further. Bringing this new show to life here—with BigXthaPlug leading the charge—felt like the perfect next step: bold, modern, and built for a new generation of fans.

ARTIST LINEUP

BigXThaPlug – Fresh off a newly announced Stagecoach appearance, BigXthaPlug is one of the most talked-about names reshaping the sound of modern country and hip-hop. Known for breakout tracks like “Texas,” “Mmhmm,” and “Whip It,” his raw storytelling, Southern grit, and genre-blurring production have made him a standout voice on festival stages nationwide.

Redferrin – Country grit meets hip-hop swagger. Redferrin has built a loyal following with viral hits like “Just Like Johnny,” “Jack and Diet Coke,” and “Miss Summer,” delivering bass-heavy country made for late nights, loud crowds, and hands-in-the-air moments.

Dylan Marlowe – An emerging force in modern country, Dylan Marlowe broke through with his breakout hit “Boys Back Home” and continues to connect with fans through honest songwriting and a sound that blends nostalgia with now. One of the genre’s most promising new voices.

Austin Snell – Built for the stage and impossible to ignore, Austin Snell pushes country into harder territory with tracks like “Excuse the Mess,” “Wasting All These Tears,” and “Wildfire.” His ferocious, rock-leaning edge brings raw energy and sonic intensity to every performance.

Atlus – With over one billion on-demand streams and two million followers across social platforms, Atlus has quietly become a powerhouse in modern music culture. Known for tracks like “OH NO!” and “This is War,” Atlus blends candid, often dark storytelling with genre-fluid production that hits hard and stays with you.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Early access includes General Admission and VIP Early Bird tickets, available in limited quantities before prices increase.

From single tickets to bundles, group rates, and bottle service, Country Rising offers options for however you want to show up. VIP tickets include expedited entry, premium viewing areas, and exclusive drink inclusions. Additional experiences and upgrades will be available. CountryRisingFestival.com