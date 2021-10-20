ONLINE: County Leadershp During Politically Divided Times

press release: LeaderEthics Wisconsin livestream panel discussion by Steve O'Malley, Kathryn Schauf, Josh Schoemann & John Smalley, on Zoom. For more information, or to connect with any of the panelists, contact: leaderethicswi@gmail.com.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

  1. Truthful.
  2. Transparent with public information.
  3. Unifiers rather than dividers, and
  4. Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!

Info

Lectures & Seminars, Politics & Activism
