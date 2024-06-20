media release: France, USA, UK | 2023 | DCP | 93 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Woody Allen

Cast: Lou de Laâge, Melvil Poupaud, Niels Schneider

When Fanny (de Laâge) unexpectedly reunites with an old acquaintance (Schneider), he unveils a long-held crush, initiating a clandestine series of meetings over drinks and lunches. Meanwhile, Fanny navigates the delicate art of concealing these encounters from her possessive, affluent husband (Poupaud). For his 50th theatrical feature, writer-director Woody Allen has returned to themes of crime and punishment that he previously explored in Crimes and Misdemeanors and Match Point. A compelling tale of fate and murder with a sardonic sense of humor, Coup de Chance “looks and plays like many of [Allen’s] recent movies, only better; it sounds like them, too, except that it’s in French” (Manohla Dargis, The New York Times).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

INTERNATIONAL DISCOVERIES

Your friendly neighborhood Cinematheque will take you around the world this summer on Thursday evenings with international features that demand to be seen with an audience on the big screen. These special movies have all been recently discovered by our programmers and are lovingly curated for your cinematic pleasure.