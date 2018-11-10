Courage for Racial Justice & Courage for Collective Action

press release: Sat. Nov. 10, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm Fountain of Life Covenant Church (633 W. Badger Rd.) Courage for Racial Justice and Courage for Collective Action! – transformative day of learning and dialogue with noted anti-racist author, educator and activist, Chris Crass. Suggested donation: Youth and Students $15; Adults $20-$30 sliding scale - no one turned away due to lack of funds. Lunch provided. Hosted by Community Groundwork. Info? Visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/272375543617993/